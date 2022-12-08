BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises toward December peak with Fed pivot in play

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell on Thursday after data showed continued jobless claims rose unexpectedly to a 10-month high , which limited a corrective rebound in Treasury yields, while higher stocks dragged on the safe-haven U.S. currency.

Markets remain in somewhat of a holding pattern ahead of next week's U.S. CPI and Fed meeting, which is expected to end its series of four 75bp rate rises with a 50bp move on Wednesday.

Investors will also scrutinize the Fed's economic and rate projections along with guidance in the statement and Chair Jerome Powell's news conference to discern the outlook for peak rates and eventual easing.

Powell and most other Fed speakers recently suggested a rate ceiling above 5% is likely but have not lent credence to the roughly 50bp of late 2023 rate cuts the market currently priced in.

If CPI on Tuesday shows core inflation rising more quickly on the monthly basis, the Fed will be at pains on Wednesday to condone a lower ceiling or policy pivot.

But even if they lean on data-dependency, and their projections and dot plots suggest the market's priced in too little tightening, the dollar might only get an initial boost from higher Treasury yields and risk-aversion that burnishes its haven status.

That same risk aversion would eventually feed back into lower yields, steadier stocks and a weaker dollar.

EUR/USD rose 0.3%, but remains below Monday's 1.0595 peak on EBS and 1.0605, the 38.2% Fibo of the 2021-22 downtrend.

The ECB and BoE meet on Thursday and are also favored to hike rates 50bp, though there's only 13bp of late 2023 rate cuts priced in for ECB and almost none for the BoE, as they deal with much higher inflation than the Fed.

Sterling rose 0.2%, though it also remains below Monday's recovery peak.

USD/JPY erased earlier gains, hovering just above Wednesday's low and 38.2% Fibo of December's recovery at 136.23 awaiting next week's key events.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

