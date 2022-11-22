BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises on more pronounced peak in Fed hike pricing

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.5% on Tuesday as the 2-10-year Treasury yield curve reached new multi-decade inversion depths, signaling a Fed terminal rate near 5% by mid-2023 and rate cuts thereafter, leaving longs bereft of the continually escalating tightening expectations that drove this year's 20% advance.

The haven dollar was also weighed down by a respite from recent risk-off flows, often tied to concerns about Chinese growth amid rising COVID-related disruptions .

Those worries have been mitigated by government support toward the troubled property market and on a partial rapprochement between Beijing and Washington .

EUR/USD rose 0.5%, having corrected a portion of the initial overreaction to the softer Nov. 10 U.S. CPI report that tanked Treasury yields and the dollar. Better risk acceptance Tuesday and rising 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads supported, but the pair still needs to close above the 200-day moving average breached intraday last week to signal a broader recovery.

USD/JPY fell 0.6% after Monday and Tuesday's 142.25 highs on EBS were repelled by the recently broken 2022 uptrend line. Failure to retake that would reinforce the post-U.S. CPI reversal of the 2020-22 uptrend.

A tripling of net IMM spec longs between August's 130.40 low and October's 32-year peak at 151.94 will be at risk if November's 137.665 lows are broken and the initial 38.2% Fibo of the 2020-22 uptrend at 132.55 then targeted .

Sterling rose 0.5% with risk-on flows, better-than-expected UK government borrowing numbers and general haven dollar slip. November's 1.20265 peak by the 50% Fibo of 2022's decline is key resistance.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars rose 0.6% and 0.87%, respectively, with kiwi supported by a record 75bp RBNZ rate hike expected Wednesday .

Wednesday brings U.S. durable goods, claims, flash PMI, new homes sales, Michigan sentiment and Fed minutes; the latter dated after numerous Fed speakers since the soft CPI.

