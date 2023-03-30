US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises near March highs on further Fed-ECB repricing

March 30, 2023 — 02:47 pm EDT

March 30 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.4% on Thursday as banking sector derisking flows remained somewhat subdued while, ECB rate-hike pricing increased after German inflation fell less than forecast and U.S. policymakers failed to boost Fed hike expectations.

U.S. jobless claims, up 7k but still historically low, and final Q4 GDP revisions had little impact.

EUR/USD rose 0.5% and nearly reached March's 1.0930 high that is fairly close this year's 1.1034 trend peak on EBS, helped along by a 7bp rise in 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads. Also bolstering the euro was a 1.8% rise in the European banking stocks index versus the KBE U.S. bank ETF down roughly 1.3%.

Though U.S. officials have reported banking sector stability this week after large deposit flight and emergency borrowing last week, hard banking data from the Fed late Thursday and Friday will be scrutinized.

In the interim, the focus will be on Tokyo March CPI, euro zone inflation and U.S. core PCE, income and spending data, with the Fed and markets both highly data-dependent. More pertinent will be March ISMs and non-farm payrolls next week.

USD/JPY fell 0.35% after Wednesday and Thursday highs at 132.89 on EBS faltered just shy of important resistance at 133.

The unwinding of banking angst driven long haven yen trades petered out into Japan's fiscal year-end amid lingering unease about the longer-term prospects for U.S. lenders and talk about less BoJ accommodation.

Sterling's 0.58% rise brought it even closer to January and December's 1.2446/475 peaks, with gilts yields getting a boost from bund yields and on the view the BoE remains behind the inflation curve.

Speaking of curves, the 2-10-year Treasury yield curve inverted further, weighing on U.S. lenders.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

