BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises in broad risk-on pushback against dollar

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The dollar fell broadly on Monday, except against the yen, after the BoJ's decision to refrain from signaling less easy policy sparked further falls in government bond yields elsewhere and widespread risk-on trading that punished the safe-haven U.S. currency.

EUR/USD rose 0.43% despite a modest pullback in bund-Treasury yield spreads, which were outweighed by the risk-on flows. Prices once again neared November and December's highs at 1.1017/09, with a close above 1.1000 needed to signal a broader rise toward 2023's technically crucial 1.1276 peak by the 61.8% Fibo of the 2021-22 plunge at 1.1271.

Futures are pricing roughly 150bp of ECB and Fed rate cuts next year, despite pushback from policymakers at both banks. However, ECB cuts are expected to come later because inflation remains higher in the euro zone and its economy remains weaker.

Friday's U.S. core PCE report, forecast up 0.2% month-on-month for a second month and up 3.3% year-on-year versus 3.5% in October, will be watched as the last major Fed guidepost before year-end.

If 0.2% monthly rises persist it would bring the annualized inflation rate roughly in line with the Fed's 2% target. But that could also feed the sharp easing of financial conditions since October, supporting above-trend economic growth, higher inflation and delayed Fed easing and dollar weakening.

USD/JPY's post-BoJ rally ran into sellers by 145 and pre-Fed meeting levels. The 142.50-144.95 rally removed shorts premised primarily on the BoJ strengthening guidance away from ultra-easy policies, with a brave few looking for a rate hike.

But its early 1% advance has been trimmed to 0.75%, as two-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads were roughly flat on the day and having a second chance to get short at levels from before last Wednesday's dovish Fed pivot and massive 145 options resistance was too good to pass up.

Risk-sensitive sterling rose 0.66% amid Tuesday's risk-on flows, coming closer to December's 1.2793 peak. The pound was also supported by Bank of England Deputy Governor Sarah Breeden affirming the need to keep rates restrictive for some time ahead of Wednesday's UK CPI report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

