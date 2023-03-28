BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises as US banking woes weigh more than Europe's

March 28 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.4% on Tuesday, deriving no lasting benefit from upbeat March consumer confidence survey data -- covering the period after recent U.S. bank failures -- that supported Treasury yields, amid waning demand for safe havens.

Though U.S. bank stocks have stabilized in the wake of March's plunge, they underperformed those in Europe as U.S. lawmakers grilled regulators over SVB's collapse and investors remained uneasy regarding the potential for a credit crunch later in the year.

The effects of aggressive Fed rate hikes over the last year have yet to be fully felt while tightening bank lending standards and regulation could weaken growth.

Lingering uncertainty about the extent of bank deposit insurance remains an issue. U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday there was no need for blanket insurance for all bank deposits, preferring to focus more on the nation's pressing spending and debt limit.

Late Monday comments from Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson reminded about the risks small and regional banks, and their small business customers and employees, could face if deposits continue fleeing to large banks.

Investors will scrutinize Friday's weekly Fed banking report to see if the record drop in small bank deposits the previous week and massive bank borrowing subsided.

EUR/USD rose 0.36%, extending the rebound from Friday and Monday's probes of 10- and 55-day moving average and tenkan and kijun supports. Roughly two 25bp ECB rate hikes are priced with almost no rate cuts by year-end, compared to 54bp of Fed cuts seen with only 12bp of a rate hike beforehand.

USD/JPY fell 0.7% after a modest bounce from near Monday's lows on the consumer confidence rise, but the yen remains the leading haven currency into Japan's fiscal year end.

Sterling rose 0.42% to its highest since Feb. 2, nearing December and January's double-tops at 1.2446/475.

