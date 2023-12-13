BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises as Fed signals three 2024 cuts, less inflation

Dec 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.7% by New York afternoon trade as the Fed's statement and economic and rate projections of three rate cuts in 2024 sent two-year Treasury yields down about 20bp on the day and futures pricing in a March rate cut.

Before the Fed news, futures were pricing in a 48% probability of a March rate cut and 115bp of cuts by end-2024. Afterward a March cut rose to 69% with 137bp of total 2024 cuts.

The previous Fed dot plots had one more rate hike for 2023, making dot plots cuts in 2024 an even bigger change.

The dollar had been little changed ahead of the Fed events as weak UK GDP and euro zone industrial production was offset by weaker-than-forecast U.S. PPI data, though gilt yields -- and sterling -- fell faster than bunds and Treasury yields before reversing on the Fed news.

EUR/USD rose 0.85% from flat ahead of the Fed to its highest in seven days. The ECB is also seen steady on Thursday, but priced to begin rate cuts as soon as March, for a current total of 145bp by end 2024. That as euro zone core inflation at 4.2% is considerably lower than the UK's 5.7% November rate and close to 4.0% U.S. rate.

The now only slightly faster ECB than Fed easing path is due to the region's economic underperformance versus the U.S.

Sterling went from a 0.29% loss to a 0.5% gain after the Fed news. It's unlikely the BoE on Thursday will validate the 100bp of rate cuts in 2024 the futures market is pointing to or a first cut as soon as May. More at issue may be how many of the three votes for a hike at the last meeting persist.

USD/JPY tumbled 1.6% after the Fed versus being down 0.2% ahead of Fed in line with lower Treasury-JGB yields post-PPI and the most upbeat Japan tankan survey in nearly 2-years. That as the BoJ is the only major central bank seen possibly raising rates next year. Prices are again eyeing key 200-DMA support at 142.47.

Brent finally found support ahead of June lows and at the uptrend line across lows from H2 2021 and 2023's lows aided by a bigger-than-expected drop in WTI inventories and bigger Fed, and other central bank, easing prospects.

Retail sales, the main U.S. event on Thursday, are seen soft.

