BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rises as banking angst recedes

March 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index weakened slightly on Monday while the yen tumbled as safe-haven forex fell out of favor after First Citizens BancShares' deal to buy failed peer Silicon Valley Bank's assets tamped down fears surrounding the U.S. banking sector.

The announcement came after derisking into dollars and yen had already hit its pinnacle on Friday.

Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr told Congress that regulators are committed to ensuring all U.S. bank deposits are safe and are prepared to use their tools for any size institution if needed to protect the system.

The comments supported risk-sensitive currencies as well as the recovery in Treasury yields after they had plumbed lows last week as markets raced to price in more than 1% of Fed rate cuts by year-end.

Fed rate cuts of roughly 60bp in H2 are now priced in versus 45bp of ECB rate hikes seen by September before falling back about 25bp by year-end.

EUR/USD's 0.3% rise on Monday came despite 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads falling 5bp, as rebounding risk-taking weighing on the dollar and after German business sentiment beat forecast.

USD/JPY rose 0.77% and could clear key resistance by 131.75 if Barr's comments allow further pruning of Fed cut pricing without triggering too big a rise in yields that sparks yen-positive risk aversion.

Sterling rose 0.46% on the broad unwinding of risk-off trades and upbeat UK retailer data.

Late comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey indicating the bank's main focus is on fighting inflation, rather than worries about the health of the global banking system, may have helped somewhat.

USD/CAD fell 0.67% as oil prices soared over 5% on supply and geopolitical concerns replaced fears of demand destruction related to potential banking dislocations.

