BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rise, dollar slide, consolidate pre month-end, data

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The oversold dollar index bounced on Wednesday as the month-end loomed along with key U.S. and euro zone inflation data, with the market's enthusiasm to price in faster Fed rate cuts in 2024 spreading to ECB expectations after below-forecast German CPI.

The 0.14% rebound in the dollar index came after prices retraced 61.8% of the July-October rally with the help of talk of rate cuts from Fed's Waller on Tuesday.

Those comments brought forward the first fully priced in rate cut to May, with March now a coin toss and futures showing 114bp of cuts in 2024. Two-year Treasury yields fell 9bp, off earlier lows near key 4.6% support.

But an ECB rate cut in March is now seen a 42% probability, with 110bp of cuts by end-2024, though starting from the current 4% rate versus the Fed's 5.5%.

EUR/USD fell 0.12% and back to the 61.8% Fibo of its July-October slide at 1.0960 that it finally closed above on Tuesday.

Wednesday's Fed speakers were at odds over whether sufficient progress was being made in the inflation fight to at least discuss the potential for rate cuts. That after Q3 GDP was revised up, though core PCE was adjusted down to 2.3%, GDI was a tepid 1.5% and to-date Q4 data point to economic softening.

Thursday's core PCE, income, spending, savings and jobless claims, as well as pending home sales, will better inform the Fed and dollar outlooks ahead of November ISMs and next Friday's employment report and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments this Friday.

USD/JPY fell -0.2, in the wake of earlier breaks well below October and November's prior lows as tumbling short to medium-term Treasury yields contrasted with static JGB yields, further undermining prices.

Hefty spec dollar longs versus the yen look set to suffer irreparable damage from Fed-BoJ policy convergence, historically high dollar and low yen REER rates with 2023-22's 32-year peaks at 151.92/94 and expected major retracement of 2023's gains.

Sterling rose 0.1% after it had become overbought, retracing 61.8% of its July-October tumble ahead of month-end. As with most dollar pairings, the short-term focus is on Thursday's U.S. data and Friday's comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Aussie fell 0.4% after below-forecast October inflation. USD/CNY fell 0.23%, but USD/CNH rose 0.1% after bouncing off the 38.2% Fibo of 2023's surge back toward 2022's record high.

