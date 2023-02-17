BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD reverses early losses in Fed hike risk consolidation

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Early and broad dollar follow-on gains due to hot U.S. data boosting Fed hike pricing came in for pre-weekend position-squaring on Friday that left EUR/USD and GBP/USD with gains, helped by Richmond Federal Reserve President Thomas Barkin downplaying recent U.S. data beats .

The Fed remains priced to hike rates another 72bp to 5.3% by July, but then cut at least 50bp by December 2024.

ECB officials have been leaning toward further rate hikes beyond another 50bp they have planned for March . But Friday's EUR/USD rebound from its lowest since Feb. 6th's 2023 low came despite 2-year bund-Treasury yields slipping more than 3bp.

Despite its pullback, there remains scope for the dollar index to test this year's 105.63 high and complete an ABC correction of the September-February downtrend .

EUR/USD rose 0.1%, but could extend Friday's 1-1/2 month lows to below 1.0500.

Such a move would become more likely if February U.S. economic data maintain the higher-for-longer Fed hike narrative and Friday's 10-year bund yield test and sharp rejection from January's 11-1/2 year high at 2.56% -- which completed a 61.8% retracement of the post-GFC collapse -- proves to be a major top.

Sterling gained 0.4% after earlier falling to a low of 1.1915 -- near 2023's trough -- where it bounced off support derived from the neckline of the pending head-and-shoulders double-top. The rebound was mostly driven by position squaring, the pullback in Treasury yields and the FTSE outperforming the S&P 500, with a nod to above-forecast UK consumer data .

USD/JPY rose 0.24% after slipping back from new 2023 highs at 135.12 amid the broader dollar pullback. This week's price action is very bullish, with key Fibo and 200-DMA resistance at 136.66/94 still in play .

Next week's event risk calendar is light other than flash February PMI readings and Friday's Japan CPI, BoJ hearings and U.S. personals data.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.