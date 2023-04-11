BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovery gets help from Fed's Goolsbee pre-CPI

April 11 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.3%, led by EUR/USD and GBP/USD gains, after Monday's early risk-off haven dollar buying retreated further, despite a rise in Treasury yields.

The rebound in risk and higher Treasury yields got USD/JPY well off early 132.97 lows on EBS at the 55-day moving average and up to key resistance at 133.77 before Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's call for policy prudence and patience tempered the Treasury yield rise that was aided earlier by New York Fed President John Williams's comments.

Goolsbee's concerns about the impact of credit tightening on top of monetary tightening came on a day when Walmart, the biggest U.S. employer, announced it was closing four Chicago stores due to ongoing losses.

That followed an IMF warning of a "perilous combination of vulnerabilities" in financial markets, that led to significant uncertainty about the health of the financial system.

These lingering banking and credit crunchconcerns persist as emergency bank borrowing from the Fed remains quite high and bank deposits have only expanded marginally following March's sharp drop.

Wednesday's U.S. core CPI data will be most relevant, as the expected plunge in the overall year-on-year inflation rate is a function of last March's post-Ukraine invasion peak in oil versus March's post-invasion trough.

The core rate is forecast at 5.6% versus 5.5% in February, with a monthly rise of 0.4% versus 0.5% in February. Of course WTI and Brent are now up 26.6% and 22%, respectively, from last month's lows.

Also out Wednesday are the minutes from the Fed's last meeting. As it stands, a 25bp May hike remains about a 70% probability, with no rate cuts now being priced in until September.

The ECB is expected to hike 25bp at its next two meetings, with a third favored for September. The BoE has roughly 50bp of hikes by September's 4.66% implied peak, that still seems weak given UK inflation at 10.4%.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.