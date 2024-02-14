BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers from CPI beating with Fed dove's help

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.25% on a combination of consolidation of Tuesday's post-CPI surge and comments from Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee suggesting markets overreacted to the inflation data.

EUR/USD rose 0.2%, and recovered from a slight breach of 1.0700 lows put in on Tuesday amid surging Treasury yields and substantially less Fed rate cut pricing that followed the mostly above-forecast U.S. CPI readings.

Goolsbee suggested Tuesday's CPI report didn't change the downtrend in inflation, though he glossed over the fact core CPI's 3-month annualized rate rose from +3.3% to +4.0%, its highest since June. And the six-month annualized rate rose from 3.2% to 3.6%, its highest since September.

Goolsbee is generally seen as one of the more dovish Fed presidents, so his comments can be read through that lens.

Two- and ten-year Treasury yields fell 9bp and 6.5bp, respectively, erasing some of Tuesday's 19bp and 14.5bp increases. Futures upped the probability of a May cut to 37% from 32% on Tuesday, and priced in almost 100bp of 2024 cuts from near 90bp after Tuesday's CPI.

The focus now turns to U.S. retail sales, jobless claims and industrial production on Thursday for further Fed policy indications.

EUR/USD already posted a close below its 2023 uptrend line and 61.8% of last year's range at 1.0712 and the ECB is expected to begin cutting rates sooner and by more than the Fed this year, taking bund-Treasury yields spreads deeper into negative territory.

Sterling fell 0.21%, bucking the weaker dollar trend due to below-forecast UK CPI, particularly month-on-month, that pushed 2-year Gilts yields down 11bp, that after slower UK wage growth reported on Tuesday had weighed on Gilts yields until being forced higher by soaring Treasury yields.

Sterling has so far averted a bearish close below 38.2% of the November-December rise at 1.2525.

USD/JPY fell 0.2%, consolidating Tuesday's roughly 1% surge ahead of Thursday's U.S. data and after Japan's MoF warned about market moves, perhaps with an eye toward defending 2022/23's 151.94/92 32-year peaks.

Aussie rebounded 0.6% as the pullback in yields revived risk-taking, but just halved Tuesday's tumble.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

