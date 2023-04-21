BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recovers as doubts overshadow US PMI beat

April 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index took a round trip to nowhere on Friday, overcoming early weakness when unexpected U.S. PMI strength sent it surging, only to lose those gains by the afternoon.

EUR/USD took an initial lead after data showed euro zone April PMI rose to an 11-month high before retreating when US PMI posted a similar peak.

But the dollar struggled to maintain the data boost as investors grew skeptical of the PMI strength in the wake of Thursday's disappointing cluster of data.

Broader indications of a cooling economy and rapidly tightening lending standards -- even before March bank failures -- have also weighed on dollar sentiment.

More hard U.S. data -- including April ISM reports -- are now key as investors prepare for the May 3 Fed and May 4 ECB meeting conclusions.

Though boosted by the PMI beat, Treasury yields and Fed policy expectations only increased modestly, with a 25bp hike on May 3 remaining almost fully priced in, and a switch to rate cuts seen likely from Q3 onward.

Two-year and 10-year Treasury yields were only up about 2bp after recovering pre-PMI losses.

EUR/USD settled up 0.08% in afternoon U.S. trade. ECB rate hike pricing was only marginally increased by the euro zone PMI beat, in part because the price indexes were weaker and as there are already more than 80bp of additional hikes priced in by September with less than one 25bp cut before year-end.

Sterling recovered to a 0.07% loss after earlier tumbling on the 0.9% drop in UK retail sales, unaided by the best PMI reading in a year but bolstered by the failure of the U.S. PMI beat to crack Tuesday's lows.

USD/JPY rebounding from Friday's 133.55 pre-U.S. PMI low to a 134.49 high on EBS before settling down 0.07%.

Japan's core-core CPI at its highest since 1981 boosted the yen ahead of next week's BoJ, but the BoJ is not expected to tighten policy yet.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

