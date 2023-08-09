BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD recoups some of Tuesday's risk-off losses pre-US CPI

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index was kept below Tuesday's risk-off driven highs as U.S. bank stocks fell further following Monday's selective downgrade by Moody's and Italian bank stocks rebounded after the Italian government capped its windfall tax on banks.

European bourses recovered some of Tuesday's losses, while U.S. stocks fell, led by banks, and bund-Treasury yield spreads, particularly out on the curve, moved higher despite Wednesday's 10-year Treasury note auction.

Also playing an early risk rebound role was the notion that China's first deflation reading in 2 years would finally spur the government into more substantive stimulus. The yuan rebounded from three-week lows on that notion and state banks buying, but it remains to be see what stimulus actually arrives.

Thursday's U.S. CPI now eyed for whether it reinforces or refutes current market pricing that the Fed is likely done hiking and will begin cutting rates by March.

The dollar has already erased almost all its losses spurred on by below forecast June non-farm payroll and CPI reports. July NFP out last Friday was also under forecast with downward revisions, though the jobless rate and other indicators still suggest a tight labor market.

July's CPI will be the last one depressed by the base effect. Better indications of inflation and the Fed will be gleaned from month-over-month readings, seen up 0.2% for overall and core for a second month.

EUR/USD gained 0.22% and USD/CNH fell 0.16%, while sterling fell 0.18%, USD/JPY rose 0.17% and AUD/USD fell 0.12% in the wake of Tuesday's global derisking flows.

EUR/USD remains above key 55-day MA support at 1.0931. Dutch nat gas prices, the continent's benchmark, surged 34.3% on Wednesday versus a 28.1% increase in the UK and 5.2% rise in the U.S. currently. If prices continue to rise, the dollar should outperform and risk-off trading would persist.

Sterling has breached its 55-DMA, but has not closed below it yet. UK's NIESR forecast UK inflation remaining above the BoE's target for the next 4 years, with stagflation a clear risk.

USD/JPY is eyeing August and June peaks, but might need help from CPI to clear them.

Initial jobless claims will get a look Thursday as a near real-time gauge of labor demand.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.