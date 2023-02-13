BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds with risk as yen dives on BoJ letdown

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.3% on a combination of the U.S. currency's setbacks against most of the majors -- except the yen -- as its post-payrolls rally exhausted itself ahead of U.S. CPI and retail sales on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The market had already priced back in virtually all the Fed hikes it had removed in the three months before the blockbuster Feb. 3 U.S. non-farm payrolls report increased risk of more aggressive tightening.

Focus now turns to the potential of the CPI report, particularly the core reading, and retail sales to push the current Fed peak pricing of 5.2% even higher and lengthen the time borrowing costs remain above 5% into 2024.

That dollar bullish view also involves expectations accumulated Fed tightening, including QT, won't knock the economy into a recession this year that hastens rate cuts. That's an ideal outcome, though far from guaranteed.

A Federal Reserve consumer survey released on Monday showed 1-year inflation expectations in January were unchanged from December's 5.0% level, though 3-year expectations fell to at 2.7% from 2.9%. On the recession risk issue, respondents saw household income rising 3.3% versus 4.6% in December, which was a record monthly setback .

Regardless, U.S. and European stocks were higher and the EUR/USD rose 0.44%, sterling gained 0.7% and AUD/USD added 0.74%.

The yen, was by far the biggest loser among major currencies, with USD/JPY and EUR/JPY up 0.83% and 1.2%, respectively, because the BoJ's new leadership to be officially announced on Tuesday aren't expected to hastily exit current ultra-easy policies .

