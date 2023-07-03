BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds with ISM miss, but critical data awaited

July 3 (Reuters) - The dollar index shed gains it made in early European trading to about flat after Treasury yields came off their highs and ISM non-manufacturing data were more disinflationary than expected, but with much more important data due out later this week and a U.S. holiday Tuesday, reactions were limited.

EUR/USD rebounded from 1.0870 to 1.0934 before settling in closer to unchanged. The dreary final euro zone PMI manufacturing index at 43.4 versus the 43.6 flash was warning for bulls not to get overly aggressive before seeing more data, particularly the U.S. claims, ISM services and JOLTS on Thursday and Friday's employment report. Fed meeting minutes are also out on Wednesday.

USD/JPY broke support that had been catching pullbacks since June 16, but even with the weak ISM data, buyers returned at 144, forestalling a bigger, overdue correction. That correction will need rising Treasury-JGB yields spreads to retreat, which only looks likely this week if U.S. labor data are weaker than forecast, reversing a pattern of mostly beats.

Sterling also got a lift on the ISM after sinking earlier, with future BoE rate hikes still towering over those priced in for the Fed.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

