BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rebounds on approach to Fed, ECB

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.2%, erasing earlier gains made on plunging German retail sales, after subdued U.S. data weakened Treasury yields, but ECB and Fed policy pricing changed little before their Wednesday and Thursday meetings.

Some of Tuesday's back-and-forth price action was tied to month-end flows that initially supported the still somewhat oversold dollar with the aid of unexpected nosedives in Australian and German retail sales.

But the slightly softer U.S. data, including Chicago PMI at 44.3 versus 45 last, helped EUR/USD rise 0.19%, well up from it 1.0802 Tuesday low on EBS by the 21-day moving average neared after the recently supportive 10-DMA gave way early.

It's now onto Wednesday's euro zone HICP -- without delayed German data -- forecast at 9.0% year-on-year from 9.2% in December, and U.S. ADP, ISM manufacturing and JOLTS data, to shift ECB and Fed policy expectations.

Data pointing to higher 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads looks important for getting EUR/USD past January's trend highs by 50% of the pandemic plunge.

Sterling fell 0.15 after recovering from its early break below support, catalyzed by the IMF highlighting the UK as the only G7 nation whose outlook it downgraded . Record high 16.7% British grocery inflation reminded of the risks to the economy, with another 50bp hike expected from BoE on Thursday and one beyond that by June.

Sterling remains stuck below December-January 1.2446/475 peaks by 61.8% of 2022's collapse.

USD/JPY fell 0.23%, with its recovery from January's trend low kept in check by lower Treasury yields and a surfeit of resistance in the 131 vicinity. Though Treasury yields remain the primary driver, some renewed attention will be paid to JGB yields as the BoJ's 50bp cap on 10-year yields was transcended by shorter maturities Tuesday, suggesting more QE likely.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

