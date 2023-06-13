BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD rallies, sterling surges before Fed's rate skip

June 13 (Reuters) - The dollar fell, breaching important supports versus the euro and sterling, after U.S. CPI data supported expectations that the Fed would refrain from raising rates on Wednesday for the first time this cycle while UK employment data was seen forcing more tightening out of the BoE.

The dollar was already in retreat amid risk-on and pre-Fed selling before overall U.S. CPI came in 0.1% below forecast, triggering a spike lower in Treasury yields and the dollar.

Though yields more than recovered those losses, the dollar was only able to make gains against the yuan -- after China confirmed cutting rates to prop up sagging growth -- as well as the BoJ battered yen.

Treasury yields rebounded in part because core services inflation remained high and Treasury issuance has been ramped up to rebuild balances after the cliffhanger debt ceiling drama.

But the biggest winner among to top four currencies was sterling, which broke a well-defined downtrend line across 2021, 2022 and 2023 highs after UK average hourly earnings rose to 7.2% from 6.7%, employment rose 250k versus 162k forecast and the jobless rate fell 0.1% to 3.8%.

That left Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey no wriggle room regarding labor tightness in his House of Lords appearance.

It also sent BoE rate hike pricing to a new high of roughly 135bp and 2- and 10-year gilts yields up 26bp and 5bp, respectively, with 10s hitting their highest since 2008, and 2s nearly so.

EUR/USD backed off from its 1.08235 high on EBS to yield a 0.25% gain after Treasury yields recovered, but prices pierced 30- and 100-day moving averages, Fibo, cloud base and kijun resistance before doing so. The ECB is priced to hike 25bp at Thursday's and July's meetings before markets foresee it entering a prolonged holding pattern at 3.75%.

USD/JPY recovered to gain 0.46% on the back of a 10bp rise in 2-year Treasury yields. It may need a hawkish skip by the Fed to take a run past May's 140.93 peak and nearby resistance.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

