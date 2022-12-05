BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD on its heels after ISM lifts Fed hike risks

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied on Monday from its lowest levels since June after above-forecast ISM non-manufacturing data lifted Fed rate-hike expectations after Friday's strong jobs report had been shrugged off ahead of next week's key CPI report and Fed meeting.

EUR/USD fell 0.4% after relinquishing early gains and new trend highs, as 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads retreated 4.7bp from Friday's highest point since June.

The dollar came into this week oversold after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week that policymakers would reduce rate-hike increments following four straight 75bp increases.

Even with jobs and ISM non-manufacturing data supporting sustained, if slower, Fed hikes, the market struggles to price in a ceiling above 5% or price out roughly 50bp of rate cuts in the second half of 2023.

That cushions EUR/USD's pullback for now. But if CPI and the Fed meeting raise and lengthen the Fed funds ceiling and risk aversion increases, the spec-driven rebound from September could correct further.

USD/JPY led the dollar's rebound Monday, up 1.7%, as BOJ-confined and de miminis JGB yields mean a bigger response to rising Treasury yields. Prices tumbled 12% from October's 32-year high to Friday's low, becoming oversold.

With the MOF having not engaged in FX intervention to weaken USD/JPY in November there is less anxiety about them quashing a reasonable corrective rebound in prices. Last Wednesday's high is now important resistance ahead of the U.S. CPI and Fed meeting .

Sterling also fell sharply, after hitting its highest point since June earlier on Monday, in response to the ISM news that helped drive gilts-Treasury yield spreads 10-13bps lower, with risk-off flows also weighing on gilts yields and sterling.

The 200-day moving average at 1.2144 is initial support.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

