BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD off lows made after ECB, US data, de-risking

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.1% despite a pullback in Treasury yields following mostly bullish U.S. data, a pause in ECB hikes for the first time in 10 meetings and risk acceptance waning amid geopolitical angst.

Though U.S. Q3 GDP grew at an impressive 4.9% rate, sales and core PCE came in below forecast, the latter at 2.4% versus 3.7% in Q2.

September core capital goods orders rose 0.6% versus 0.1% forecast. Initial and continued jobless claims increased, with the uptrend in continued claims suggesting finding a new job is becoming more difficult. Pending home sales beat forecast, but remain extremely weak.

EUR/USD fell 0.05%, with its 1.0521 low bouncing off the top of the downtrend line from July that it cleared last week. The Fed and the ECB are seen done with rate hikes, and both are expected to cut rates by mid-year.

USD/JPY was up 0.1 but had retreated from new 2023 highs at 150.78, well before Treasury yields from 2-years to 10-years fell 8-10bp, taking 2-year Treasury-JGB yields spreads below 5% and nearly to October's lows.

Prices spiked down from Thursday's high to its 149.845 low after the MoF warned they are watching markets with a "sense of urgency" and as speculation persists that the BoJ will exit its ultra easy policies next year.

But the main perceived risk is that the MoF resumes yen buying to avert a breakout above 2022's 32-year high at 151.94.

Sterling rose 0.2% after earlier hitting its lowest since October's 1.2038 trend lows. That rebound on the pullback in Treasury yields came despite dour CBI sales and lower UK public inflation expectations.

Aussie rose 0.3%, recovering from new 2023 lows earlier amid an RBA rethink.

Friday features Tokyo core CPI for October, seen steady at 2.5%, German GDP and retail sales and U.S. personal income, spending, core PCE and Michigan sentiment.

