BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD not helped by good EZ data amid risk-off flows, mixed US data

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.2% on gains versus the euro and yen, attenuated by losses against sterling, as the UK's composite February PMI beat forecast by more than the euro zone or U.S. readings did, while Japan's stagnated.

Sterling rose 0.72% as the 2-year gilts yields surged 18% mainly on the PMI beat versus rises of 8bps and 5bps in Treasury and bund yields.

The pound was also helped by unexpectedly positive fiscal news and reports solid progress was made regarding the Northern Ireland protocol deal with the EU .

EUR/USD fell 0.25% despite the services-led improvement in February's composite PMI to 52.3 from 50.3 in January versus the 50.6 forecast . The U.S. PMI composite rebounded to an 8-month high of 50.2 versus 46.8 in January and 47.5 forecast .

EUR/USD came off Tuesday's 1.0643 lows on EBS after U.S. equities fell on new Fed rate hike peak pricing and then after existing homes sales unexpectedly fell 0.7% to their lowest reading since the June 2020 pandemic plunge nadir. The hope is the dive in sales due to soaring mortgage rates and high prices is beginning to bottoming out .

Though that assumes the Fed only has 75bps of further rate hikes in store before cutting rates sharply over the following 2-3 years and no recession.

USD/JPY gained 0.42%, with its 135.23 high on EBS the highest since Dec. 20, the day USD/JPY plunged from 137.465 to 130.58 after the BoJ doubled the cap on the 10-year JGB yield to 50bp. Key resistance either side of 137 looks achievable .

Since new BoJ leadership nominations were revealed this month, yen-bullish expectations for more drastic yield curve cap hikes have dimmed. That view may be more informed by the Feb. 24/27/28 nomination hearings .

The Aussie fell 0.67% with risk-off and RBA rate hikes already hitting the economy.

Friday is key this week, with Japan's CPI, BoJ hearings, and U.S. personal income, spending and core PCE inflation benchmark.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

