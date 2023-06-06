BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD nears May lows on soft German data, ECB survey

June 6 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose on Tuesday, mostly on EUR/USD weakness following an unexpected drop in German industrial output, flat euro zone retail sales, an ECB survey revealing a sharp reduction in consumer inflation expectations and hints that ECB hawks see progress being made in reducing price growth.

Tuesday's global trading began with an RBA rate hike that sent the aussie sharply higher, in part because the bank removed from its statement the phrase "medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored." That a mea culpa of sorts suggested it had fallen behind unexpectedly persistent inflation and may have to hike rates further.

The broader USD slippage following Monday's disinflationary ISM services report reversed with the resumption of European trading, egged on by the euro zone news noted earlier and Treasury yields rebound from by Monday's post-ISM lows.

EUR/USD lost 0.21%, but managed to hold above last week's 1.0635 low ahead of next week's Fed and ECB meetings.

USD/JPY eked out a modest gain. Weak Japanese household spending and deeply negative real wages reinforced the view the BoJ will remain in QQE and yield curve control mode to the yen's detriment with so many other central banks continuing to raise rates.

The risk for USD/JPY spec longs, now near their largest since prices peaked at 22-year highs last year, might be verbal or actual FX intervention by Japan's MoF if its Nov. 10, 146.59-140.20 intervention-driven plunge looks in danger of being erased.

Sterling was modestly lower after rebounding from 1.2392, with the dollar in general backing off its highs, perhaps helped by the New York Fed's global supply chain index showing increased easing and a Reuters exclusive report about China's state banks being told to lower the cap on dollar deposit rates.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.