BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD near 2023 high after JOLTS trips up dollar

April 4 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday after below-forecast JOLTS data added momentum to the selloff following Monday's ISM miss as 10-year Treasury yields tumbled toward March's banking crisis lows.

This week's data have heightened expectations that tighter credit from the banking troubles will force the Fed toward rate cuts and the economy closer to recession later this year.

The dollar index fell 0.45% and was headed for 2023's lows, and perhaps the reversal of all its gains since the Fed began raising rates last March.

The S&P 500 bank stocks index fell about 2.5% on Tuesday and remained close to March's crisis lows. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said in a letter to shareholders that the turmoil in the banking sector was not over and could linger for years.

Add surprisingly weak U.S. data and increasing geopolitical risk and further Fed hikes look either less probable or more likely to accelerate a credit crunch and eventual rate cuts if deployed, thus weakening the dollar.

With regard to U.S. job openings, there's survey evidence indicating there are far fewer actual jobs available than advertised.

EUR/USD rose 0.4%, with the day's 1.0973 high on EBS second this year only to the Feb. 2 pandemic recovery peak at 1.1034. A May Fed hike might not happen if March ISM non-manufacturing and employment data on Wednesday and Friday miss forecasts, while two more 25bp ECB hikes remain priced in.

USD/JPY fell 0.6% as haven yen demand increased as risk came off, helping to confirm the recovery from March lows has reversed. China, Japan's biggest trading partner, warned Japan about its chip export controls.

Sterling rose 0.6% to 10-month highs, convincingly clearing the 61.8% Fibo of 2022's slide on rates divergence.

Aussie fell 0.65% after the RBA ended its rate hiking streak and risk proxies sank.

