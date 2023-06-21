BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD makes new June highs amid Fed skepticism

June 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.45% on Wednesday, with losses increasing as testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and comments from other officials' left the impression that the U.S. central doesn't know how much further policy tightening is needed.

Though Fed Chair Jerome Powelland others noted that inflation remains too high, Powell's policy analogy of slowed tightening as a driver decelerates a car as the destination approaches, struck a bearish chord with dollar traders, while Treasury yields shed early modest gains.

EUR/USD gained 0.65%, breaching Friday's post-Fed and ECB meeting highs at 1.09705 on EBS, with 1.10 the big psychological hurdle ahead of April's 1.1096 peak. The market is pricing in two more ECB rate hikes before an extended plateau, a view bolstered by two ECB policy makers on Wednesday.

In contrast, just one more Fed hike is priced in before rate cuts commence in earnest next year.

Sterling rebounded back above flat from early losses, spurred on by worries that rising UK core inflation at 7.1% versus 6.8% in April, its highest since 1992, would force so much added BoE tightening that a hard landing would be unavoidable.

Two-year gilts yields rose 10bp, with the market torn between a 25 and 50bp at Thursday's meeting, though pretty set in expecting a total of 150bp of hikes and a terminal rate at 6%. That and doubts about further Fed hikes yanked sterling up from 1.2691 by 10-DMA support and toward Tuesday's highs.

At the other end of the central bank policy spectrum is the BoJ's reaffirmed negative policy rate, yield curve control and massive buying of JGBs and other assets. That policy contrast was enough to get USD/JPY to new 2023 highs at 142.37, but not past major resistance at 142.50 before Fed policy doubts trimmed gains to just 0.25%.

USD/JPY may need U.S. claims Thursday and Japan CPI on Friday to reinforce Fed-BoJ bullish divergence to clear 142.50.

