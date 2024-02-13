BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD lowest since Nov as US CPI crushes Fed cut hopes

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.65% after broadly above forecast U.S. CPI data pushed out futures pricing of a first rate cut to June from May and lowered total easing foreseen by markets in 2024 to below 100bp from closer to 150bp in January.

Though Tuesday's U.S. CPI data showed the overall year-on-year inflation rate falling from 3.4% to 3.1% and the core rate holding steady at 3.9%, the core's 3-month annualized rate rose from +3.3% to +4.0%, its highest since June. The six-month annualized rate rose from 3.2% to 3.6%, its highest since September.

Ahead of the New York close, 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields were up by 15bp and 11bp, widening Treasury yields spreads over bunds and JGB yields, though less so over Gilts, which were supported by still lofty and higher than expected UK wage growth.

The BoE isn't fully priced to cut rates until September and only by 59bp this year.

The ECB remains slightly favored to cut in April, with 110bp of easing by year-end. Germany's ZEW economic sentiment rose to 19.2 from 15.2 in January, but its current conditions reading was even more dire than forecast at -81.7 from -77.3 in January.

The surge in Treasury yields above key resistance suggests some durability to the dollar-supportive advance, with added support for the haven dollar due to higher yields and dwindling Fed easing expectations hurting riskier assets.

EUR/USD fell 0.56%, but so far has held the 1.0700 level. Key for the dollar from here will be retail sales on Thursday. If December's 0.8% surge in control group sales proves not to have undermined January demand, the market will begin pricing in the 75bp of rate cuts from the Fed's December dot plots and a likely EUR/USD dive toward 1.0500 and October's 1.0448 trough.

USD/JPY rose 0.94%, advanced well above 150, and appeared headed toward 2022/23's 151.94/92 peaks unless Japan's MoF intervenes on the yen's behalf.

Sterling fell 0.3%, after earlier rising to 1.2691 and it highest since the Feb. 2 dive on the hot U.S. jobs report, as 2-year Gilts yields surged 12.4bp on Tuesday's hawkish UK jobs data.

UK CPI on Wednesday, GDP on Thursday and retail sales on Friday will be key for BoE pricing and the pound.

Aussie fell 1.2% amid broader derisking and falling metals prices.

