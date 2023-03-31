BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD longs lighten up after strong March rise

March 31 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell 0.47% on Friday in what appeared to be month-end book-squaring of March gains, offsetting softer-than-expected U.S. data that weighed on Treasury yields and lifted stocks.

U.S. core PCE and consumption combined with below-forecast University of Michigan sentiment and 1-year inflation expectations to paint a less inflationary picture, but EUR/USD slid to new Friday lows into and after the London close for the month.

The pair had become a bit overbought and less supported from 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads that peaked at -1.28% on March 22 versus the current -1.42% spread.

Euro zone core CPI hit a record high 5.7% in March, while February French consumer spending and German retail sales both fell unexpectedly, highlighting the risks facing the ECB.

The market is pricing in at least two 25bp ECB rate hikes and a 3.45% peak. Another 25bp Fed hike is only modestly favored on May 3, with rates peaking by 5% before 43bp of rate cuts in H2.

A better read on the markets will come with April trading and the addition of U.S. March ISMs and next Friday's employment report.

USD/JPY rose 0.14% on Friday after retreating from its earlier 133.60 peak by major resistance in the middle of March's risk-off slide.

While Thursday's Fed balance sheet data showed banking distress subsiding, and no longer pressuring risk-off USD/JPY selling, depositors may remain disposed toward moving funds into higher-yielding assets until Treasury yields fall in anticipation of sustained rate cuts and recession.

Sterling fell 0.4%, also caught up in month-end squaring of profitable longs, retreating after Friday's 1.2423 high nearly closed the gap on January and December's 1.24475/46 peaks.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

