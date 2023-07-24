BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD legs lower on poor euro zone PMIs pre-Fed, ECB

July 24 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.26%, led by losses in euro and sterling following weaker-than-forecast flash euro zone and UK PMIs, with index gains tempered by USD/JPY's 0.25% drop after steady Japan PMI, all as markets position for Fed, ECB and BoJ meetings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Supporting the dollar was a rebound in Treasury yields after earlier falling in sympathy with lower European yields and after mixed U.S. PMIs weren't weak enough to make the pullback in yields durable amid a surge in corporate supply and this week's 2, 5 and 7-year Treasury auctions.

Further Treasury yield and dollar gains will be paced primarily by what the Fed says after an expected 25bp hike on Wednesday. Markets remain doubtful the Fed will hike again after Wednesday due to broader indications the U.S. economy is cooling off and falling inflation will favor cuts next year.

But some attention should be paid to recovery in fuel prices and limit up wheat prices stemming from Russian attacks on Ukraine ports.

Ahead of Wednesday's Fed event risks there will be some interest in German Ifo and U.S. consumer confidence, as well as earnings reports from big U.S. tech companies.

The ECB is expected to hike rates 25bp on Wednesday, with a follow-on increase mostly priced in by year-end. The weak euro zone PMI results helped drive 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads down 15bp. EUR/USD fell 0.49% and is hovering just above 50% of the June-July rise at 1.0556.

Sterling fell 0.23% after coming off 1.27999 lows that probed the 61.8% of the June-July surge. That as a 25bp hike is favored at the August BoE, with at least two more 25bp hikes before a new year peak and plateau to deal with the UK's outsized inflation.

USD/JPY fell then recovered somewhat in line with Treasury yields amid residual hopes the BoJ will raise its JGB yield cap on Friday and Japanese government attempts to limit yen weakness that feeds cost push rather than demand pull inflation.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

