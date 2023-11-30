BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD leads dollar rebound with euro zone disinflation

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The oversold dollar's month-end rebound on position squaring got a boost from euro zone inflation falling much faster than forecast and quicker than the as-forecast drop in U.S. core PCE, as markets await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments Friday and ahead of next week's jobs report.

The dollar index fell 0.7%, having found support on Wednesday at the 61.8% retracement of the July-October advance, but so far the 200-day moving average at 102.57 has capped the rebound.

EUR/USD fell 0.7%, glossing over today's as-soft-as-forecast U.S. personal income, spending and core PCE data, as well as Thursday's Fed speakers more or less remaining data-dependent, as the futures market is pricing in sooner and slightly larger ECB than Fed rate cuts next year.

That weighed on 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads that had already been bearishly diverging from rising EUR/USD prices since mid-November. Last week's 1.08525 low and the Nov. 17 swing low by a Fibo may offer support as more U.S. data is awaited.

Sterling fell 0.58% after retreating from Thursday's high by its 61.8% Fibo as part of the broader dollar rebound. Little notice was paid to an upbeat British business survey. Support by 1.2590 is now nearby.

USD/JPY rose 0.65% in its month-end dollar rebound, so far finding resistance near Monday's lows and the tumbling 10-DMA at 148.55/65. That after failing to close below the 100-DMA or reach the uptrend line from March, last at 147.09/36, and averting a monthly on-close sell below October's 147.30 low.

With scant prospects of Treasury-JGB yield spreads rebounding anywhere near October's highs as the Fed gradually transitions to easing and JGB shorter-term yields are already near zero, the 2023/22 double-top reversal signal at 32-year highs favors major losses into 2024.

Friday features U.S. ISM manufacturing for November, forecast at 47.6 versus 46.7 last, and Powell's policy comments. That before ISM non-manufacturing and JOLTS on Tuesday and Friday's non-farm payrolls forecast at 175k from 150k last, and jobless rate steady at 3.9% -- highest since January 2022 and well up from 3.4% post-pandemic extreme lows.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)



