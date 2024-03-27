BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hovers above March lows as yen gets MoF boost

March 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose marginally amid broader consolidation of last week's gains awaiting the next batch of key U.S. data and amid quarter-end rebalancing ahead of holiday market closures on Friday.

The dollar was broadly higher, but USD/JPY fell 0.11% after Wednesday's marginal new 32-year highs at 151.975 on EBS ran into 152 resistance and an emergency meeting of Japanese officials meant to heighten the threat of FX intervention or even monetary policy shifts to avert a steeper yen retreat.

Unlike the last foray of Japanese intervention to support the yen in October 2022 that came on the heels of a 32% surge after the Fed began its rate hiking cycle in March of that year, the Fed now projects three 25bp rate cuts this year.

USD/JPY, boosted by net spec IMM longs again nearing their highest since 2017, still has juicy Treasury-JGB yields spreads to back it, though they have narrowed considerably from 2023's peaks.

To clear 152 and take on intervention risk, traders may need to see Friday's core PCE and next week's ISMs and employment data dim the case for Fed rate cuts.

EUR/USD fell 0.12% as bund yields fell more than Treasury yields, with negative bund-Treasury yield spreads much closer to 2024's wides than narrows. Friday and Monday's 1.0802 lows by 61.8% of the February-March rebound and the daily cloud base have caught prices for now.

A June ECB rate cut is priced as an 81% probability versus 64% for a Fed cut that month. And futures have 2024 rate cuts from the ECB and Fed of 91bp and 80bp, respectively. In contrast, the BoJ's next 10bp rate hike isn't seen probable until July, with 18bp total before year-end.

Sterling steadied above Friday's 1.2572 March low near the its 200-day moving average and 38.2% of the October-March advance at 1.2565, as Gilts-Treasury yields spreads steadied after sliding from March highs.

Ahead of Friday's holiday-hidden U.S. core PCE event risk some focus will be on Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller's economic outlook speech this evening to see whether he remains wary of rushing into cut rates.

For more click on FXBUZ

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.