BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD holds 1.09 support in wake of warm US CPI

March 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.2%, aided by U.S. CPI coming in just above forecast and pushing Treasury yields higher and Fed rate cut pricing for 2024 lower ahead of next week's policy meeting.

Two-year Treasury yields rose 5.6bp after core CPI's second 0.4% month-on-month rise.

The data boosted the dollar broadly as futures priced in 85bp of Fed rate cuts this year, down from 90bp before the release, though a first cut in June remained roughly a 70% probability.

Next week's Fed meeting may reproduce December's three 2024 dot plot rate cuts, though it would only take 2-3 officials to lower their estimates to bring the median to two cuts.

EUR/USD recovered from its initial CPI-led slide to 1.0900, and was marginally lower in NorAm afternoon trading. The 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads widened 2bp to -1.63%, but risk-on European and U.S. flows tamed the haven dollar's gains.

In the background and favoring the looser Fed policy, aside from February average hourly earnings rising only 0.1%, were Fitch noting liquidity available to cover uninsured deposits at small U.S. banks is getting weaker and U.S. small business optimism falling to a 9-month low.

European Central Bank supervisor Claudia Buch had a similar, though more strident, warning for euro zone lenders.

The macro focus now shifts to Thursday's U.S. retail sales, PPI and jobless claims ahead of the March 19-20 Fed meeting.

USD/JPY rose 0.55% on rebounding Treasury-JGB yield spreads and second thoughts regarding a March 18-19 BoJ meeting rate hike that several recent source stories have suggested. The second thoughts were fostered by BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda saying on Tuesday the economy was recovering but also showing some signs of weakness.

The BoJ and yen bulls will be looking for strong Japan wage settlement news on Wednesday and Friday, but a March rate hike is only priced as a 53% probability, with 26bp of hikes by year-end.

Sterling fell 0.2%, having recovered some of its early losses from the lowest UK wage growth since 2022 and the above-forecast U.S. CPI readings.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

