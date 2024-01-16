BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD hit by rethink of Fed rate expectations

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The USD index rallied 0.75% in tandem with rising U.S. Treasury yields, helped by a rethink of the extremely dovish Fed rate expectations that took hold in late-2023, spurred in this case by comments from Governor Christopher Waller.

Waller acknowledged the potential for rate cuts this year but said there was no reason to ease as quickly as in the past.

Longer-end Treasury yields in the 5-30-year space rose 13bp, lending significant support to the dollar.

Less-dovish ECB comments and higher annual Canada CPI were also in play during the session.

Even with the rise in long-end Treasury yields, IRPR on LSEG indicate a 68% chance of a 25bp Fed cut in March and a total of 45bp of easing by the Fed’s May 1 meeting. Though odds for an early cut are lower, the fact that they are holding above 50% for now which could hint that recent USD strength may be fleeting.

EUR/USD fell 0.76% to 1.0870 by NorAm afternoon trading, faring slightly worse than the euro-centric USD index amid significantly less-dovish ECB central bank comments regarding the timing of ECB rate cuts.

ECB members including Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Tuomas Valimaki said inflation was on right track but the job was not done. Despite the less-dovish tones, euro zone growth concerns weighed on the euro.

USD/JPY rose 1% to 147.25 as higher Fed rate expectations in early 2024, amid the consistently low BoJ rate outlook lifted the dollar to early December 2023 highs. The steady to higher Fed rate and widening U.S.-Japan rate spreads providing a boost to the dollar.

GBP/USD weakened as well amid the less-dovish Fed rate view. Sterling weakness versus the USD was a tad more muted than other pairs owing to the higher UK inflation and rate expectations.

Wednesday’s UK CPI is now in focus. A bigger than forecast dip in UK inflation may prod the BoE to pull forward rate cuts in order to jumpstart the slowing UK economy.

GBP/USD support at 1.2612, the 2024 low, is holding for now, but a larger than forecast dip in UK inflation may take out 1.2612 putting the pound on a path to 200-DMA and daily cloud top support by 1.2535.

USD/CAD rose 0.43% to 1.3484. The pair hit a early NorAm high at 1.35 on rising Treasury yields. Those gains unraveled slightly after Canada CPI came in hotter than forecast diminishing expectations for a early BoC rate cut.

AUD/USD fell 1.2% to 0.6598, higher rates and lower global growth weighing as China recovery doubts rise amid high global rates.

BTC rose 1.4% to $43.3k as selling in the aftermath of the SEC approval of spot ETFs abates. ETH rose 2.2% as focus has shifted to ether spot ETF approvals. Gold fell 1% to $2,035 on higher rates, but holding above $2k confirms inflation expectations remain high.

Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst.

