BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD highest since hot NFP as Fed cut pricing settles

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The dollar index and EUR/USD rose 0.27% as Treasury yields and pricing-in of fewer 2024 Fed rate cuts reached resistance last week amid conflicting U.S. data, and with the dollar dented somewhat by China's rate cut and softer Philly Fed and LEI, plus dovish Canada CPI.

But Tuesday's dollar weakness on falling Treasury yields versus steadier bunds and JGB yields largely reflected that Fed funds pricing had already reduced the five-six rate cuts in 2024 expected by December to less than four currently and closer to the 75bps of cuts in December's Fed dot plots.

How those plots were informed will be one of the aspects inspected within the minutes from that meeting due out on Wednesday. Though there's since been another meeting and many Fed comments and subsequent data to highlight the Fed's circumspect rate cutting views.

Those views, hot U.S. jobs data, and above-forecast inflation indicators have more or less been factored into futures that mark June as the most likely first Fed cut, with 96bp by year-end.

There's scant hard U.S. data to work with until month-end and early March. Global flash February PMIs and U.S. jobless claims on Thursday are the next data to watch.

Key will be whether or not the data suggests U.S. economic outperformance is persisting well into Q1.

EUR/USD's Tuesday rally reached the middle of the Feb. 2, 1.0897-781 plunge triggered by that day's blockbuster U.S. jobs report.

Tuesday's 1.0839 high got well above the 21- and 100-day moving averages and 23.6% Fibo resistance by 1.0800 before pulling back toward there.

Part of the pullback and bounce in Treasury yields was because the China rate cut, Philly Fed and LEI were neither definitively dollar dovish nor risk-on.

USD/JPY's Treasury-JGB yield spread pullback led slide remained well within last Tuesday's 149.23-150.88 surge to trend highs scored on above-forecast U.S. CPI.

Prices are still consolidating that day's gains amid dissonantly dank U.S. retail sales data and potentially dwindling room for further pricing out of Fed rate cuts.

That as Treasury-JGB yield spreads remain well below 2023's peaks that promoted USD/JPY's 151.92 high by 2022's 32-year peak at 151.94 on EBS. And as IMM spec USD/JPY longs surged last week to their highest since October's 6-year peak that came just as prices peaked at 151.92.

And as 20-30bps of BoJ rate hikes are being priced into 2-yr JGB yields and soaring U.S. stocks prices are hinting that less Fed rate help could hurt.

Sterling rose 0.26%, in line with the broader dollar setback, despite Gilts yields falling more than Treasury yields out the curve.

Aussie rose 0.2%, but it shed much of its earlier gains tied to China growth hopes, which had also helped the euro early.

(Editing by Terence Gabriel Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

