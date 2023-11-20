BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD highest since August on soft landing hopes

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.49%, breaching the 50% Fibo of the July-October rise at 103.44, with the haven currency undermined by the surge in risk taking since Fed rate cut expectations soared following last week's soft U.S. CPI.

Treasury yields and the dollar got only fleeting support from Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin's cautionary comments about disinflation expectations.

The greenback's fall following last Tuesday's initial dive on soft CPI has come despite 2-year Treasury yield spreads over bunds, gilts and JGBs falling since then, as risk-on flows took the lead in dollar pricing.

More disinflationary U.S. data to corroborate the futures market pricing in a first Fed cut being likely by May is awaited.

The shift in rate cut expectations from June-July more toward May has come with about 10bp less total rate cuts expected next year, as easing sooner is seen reducing the risk of ruining a soft economic landing, which would support risk and thus potentially diminish the U.S. currency's safe-haven appeal further.

Ahead is Tuesday's U.S. existing home sales, forecast to be their lowest since 2010 and just below 2020's pandemic collapse lows. Minutes from the last Fed meeting are also on tap Tuesday, as markets have brushed off Fed warnings about aggressively pricing in rate cuts since then.

Perhaps more pivotal will be Wednesday's jobless claims, with initial claims from the week of the November jobs report survey, and with the uptrend in continued claims forecast to hit its highest since 2021.

Above-forecast claims could intensify USD/JPY's massive double-top reversal sell-off, with the 100-day moving average headed for daily cloud base support on Thursday at 146.58. USD/JPY fell 0.95% and is threatening to close below Fibo support at 148.32.

EUR/USD rose 0.31% and traded above the Aug. 30 swing high at 1.0946 near the 61.8% Fibo of the 1.1276-1.0448 July-October slide at 1.0960. Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads were 7bp less negative, but still below last Tuesday's tight, as prices have been driven far more by selling of the haven dollar as stocks soared.

Sterling rose 0.42%, using the 200-DMA as support, and looking for a close above 1.2500 for the risk-sensitive pair to target 50% of its July-October slide at 1.2592.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

