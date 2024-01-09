BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD heavy pre-US CPI on more dismal German data

AUD/USD-Shorts hold the upper hand as markets await US data

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose modestly on Tuesday in preparation for Thursday's U.S. CPI report, but also after an unexpected dive in German industrial production added to the recessionary trend at the heart of the euro zone economy.

USD/JPY rebounded from its 200-day moving average support after further signs of Japanese disinflation and tumbling household spending that should further discourage an already cautious BoJ from unwinding its ultra-loose policies anytime soon.

More broadly, the dollar is recovering from the aggressive pricing in of 2024 Fed rate cuts, with markets looking for clues from the CPI and other data as to whether the five to six rate cuts futures foresee or the three cuts in December's Fed dot plots is more likely.

If Thursday's CPI doesn't bolster or weaken either view, the focus may shift to Friday's U.S. banks' earnings reports or next week's retail sales. Or to the maelstrom of geopolitical risks.

EUR/USD fell 0.2% despite higher bund-Treasury yields spreads, as the higher euro zone yields were a reminder of the supply-side struggles the region's manufacturers face, potentially made worse by the conflict in the Middle East, as illustrated by corporate Germany's worries over Red Sea shipping.

Nearly 150bp of ECB rate cuts remain priced in by year-end. ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau made the obvious case for 2024 rate cuts "when inflation expectations are solidly anchored at 2% (with) effective and durable data."

USD/JPY rose 0.2%, rebounding sharply from the 143.43 low at the 200-DMA scored before the weak Japanese data. A close above the popular 145 options expiries and the 144.95 weekly on-close pivot point, particularly after Thursday's U.S. CPI report, would put in play last week's spike to key resistance at 146.

Sterling fell 0.4% as gilts-Treasury yield spreads backed off Monday's recovery highs and amid subdued risk acceptance and ahead of Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey's address on Wednesday to the Treasury Select Committee.

Aussie fell 0.6% amid concerns about China and despite ruddy November retail sales.

