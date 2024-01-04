BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD halves week's dive before US data cap pre-NFP

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar was little changed as post-Fed minutes bounces in EUR/USD and GBP/USD were offset by another nearly 1% rise in USD/JPY to key resistance, with unexpectedly robust Challenger layoffs, ADP and jobless claims limiting losses versus the euro and sterling.

EUR/USD's 0.23% rise came on roughly a 3bp narrowing of 2- and 10-year bund-Treasury yield spreads.

Bund yields were supported by bouncing euro zone inflation readings. The yields spreads remain below highs from last week, December and November, diverging from EUR/USD's 1.11395 trend highs on Dec. 28, as those gains were partly fueled by risk-on flows out of the haven dollar.

The focus is now on Friday's U.S. employment and ISM non-manufacturing reports. Payrolls are forecast at 170k from November's 199k, a result that would fit the trend of gradual cooling from pandemic extremes.

The jobless rate is expected at 3.8% from 3.7%, 0.1% below October's 3.9% rate that was the highest since January 2022, but still very low historically.

USD/JPY, with the return of Japan from holiday, rose 0.9% as Treasury-JGB yields spreads moved higher. But a close above key resistance at 144.72 and the Dec. 13 Fed day pre-breakdown level at 145.05 are needed, along with stellar U.S. data on Friday, to clear resistance by 146 before the primary downtrend resumes.

JGB yields remain extremely low and expectations of an early 2024 BoJ exit from negative rates were diminished a bit by Japan's earthquake. That followed comments by Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda last week indicating he was in no rush to unwind ultra-loose policies.

Sterling rose 0.16%, unable to extend Wednesday's post-Fed minutes and Thursday's upbeat UK services led gains beyond Tuesday and this week's 1.2758 range top after decent U.S. data on Thursday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

