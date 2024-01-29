BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD halves Oct-Dec rise, yen and dollar havens gain

Jan 29 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.25%, with the U.S. currency up against the other majors except for the haven yen, as markets head into month-end and a week filled with plenty of event risk.

Adding to the previously known risks from key U.S. labor data, euro zone inflation reports and Fed and BoE policy meetings were worries about increasing conflict in the Middle East and China's economic outlook.

EUR/USD's 0.35% loss led the dollar index's gains, with preexisting euro weakness due to dour German economic conditions causing a modest euro zone recession and a growing number of dovish ECB policymakers allowing the market to fully price in a 25bp ECB rate cut in April.

EUR/USD's low at 1.07955 on EBS found some support by 50% of the October-December 1.0448-1.11395 rise at 1.0794 and 1.08. But a 12bp deepening of negative 2-year bund-Treasury yield spreads to start the week is quite bearish and December's 1.07235 lows could be in play if U.S. jobs data favor the Fed going slowly on rate cuts.

USD/JPY fell 0.33%, as the 3-6bp drop in Treasury yields from 2 to 10-year maturities versus slightly higher JGB yields took prices below tenkan support at 147.72 for the first time since Jan. 3's 141.87 low.

The spec and Fed-BoJ convergence hope driven uptrend may need this week's JOLTS, ADP, jobless claims and employment report to bolster Treasury yields and dim the probability of a March Fed rate cut.

The Fed on Wednesday is expected to remain non-committal regarding when it might begin cutting rates, though clues will be sought in Chair Jerome Powell's press conference.

Sterling fell 0.19%, but was up from 1.2662 lows and remains ensconced in the same range for a seventh week, Monday again finding support by the rising 55-day moving average that caught January's range base, now at 1.2652. The BoE meeting on Thursday is not expected to flag its first rate cut before the one in June the market is fully priced for.

Oil prices initially spiked higher on news U.S. troops in Jordan had been killed and injured by Iran-backed militants, leading to calls from some in Congress to take direct action against Iran. Prices ended up falling as direct action was seen as unlikely and as China's property, trade and investment travails weighed on demand prospects.

