BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD, GBP/USD sold as European rate cuts get priced in

March 21 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.77%, led by sterling's 1% slide and EUR/USD 0.59% retreat following indications June rate cuts from the Fed, ECB and BoE are about equally likely following dovish FOMC, SNB and BoE meetings Wednesday and Thursday, and with risk-on flows favoring U.S. markets.

The SNB's surprise rate cut Thursday, its first in nine years, sent USD/CHF and EUR/CHF up 1.27% and 0.7%, respectively. More importantly it increased expectations the move was at the forefront of rate cutting cycles elsewhere.

June rate cuts from the Fed, ECB and BoE are all now priced as roughly a 70% probability. However, the U.S. economy so far looks less in need of rate cuts than the euro zone or UK. And Thursday's swathe of U.S. data tended to support that view.

A sterner test for Fed expectations and dollar demand will come with the March 29 core PCE report and the ISMs and employment reports the first week of April.

Thursday's still quite low initial jobless claims for the week of the monthly household employment survey suggest another solid jobs report. U.S. flash PMIs for March were mixed, leaving the composite at 52.2 versus 52.5 in February.

EUR/USD wasn't helped by the March euro zone flash composite PMI getting closer to positive at 49.9 versus 49.7% forecast and February's 49.2. And the SNB's rate cut weighed more on euro zone yields than U.S. yields. As did the dovish voting shift at the MPC.

Sterling breached the uptrend line from February that had brought buyers on Tuesday. Prices hit their lowest since March 4 and 2-year Gilts-Treasury yield spreads their most negative since April 2023.

USD/JPY rose 0.3%, now back by Wednesday's post-BoJ meeting 2024 high at 151.82 as well at 2023/22's 32-year peaks at 151.92/94. If those hurdles are closed above, medium-term upside objectives at 155.20 could come into play, though it is seen likely that Japan's MoF, and to a lesser extent the BoJ, will attempt to support the yen again as they did in 2022.

With that risk, buyers may want the upcoming top-tier U.S. data to reverse this week's pullback in Treasury-JGB yield spreads. Japan core CPI is out on Friday and forecast at 2.8% versus 2.0% in January due to a terminated energy policy.

