BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD, GBP/USD slide despite big BoE hike, yen in pain

June 22 (Reuters) - The oversold dollar index more than reversed early losses that followed aggressive 50bp rate hikes by the BoE and Norges Bank on Thursday, turning higher as Treasury yields rebounded amid hawkish Fed talk and risk-off flows.

Sterling's inability to clear June's highs even after the BoE opted for an aggressive 50bp rate due to recent signs UK inflation remains rampant left longs looking to take profits, with a similar setback in EUR/USD after making little progress above 1.10.

Feeding the fades in sterling and EUR/USD was the worry that the BoE and, to a lesser extent the ECB, had fallen behind the inflation curve and now needed more tightening than the Fed, risking comparatively broader damage to the UK and euro zone economies than the U.S.

There was a knee-jerk dip in the dollar after initial jobless claims were above forecast, but that quickly switched with continued claims considerably further below forecast and Fed Chair Jerome Powell again promoting carefully paced rate hikes to best guide inflation lower and with the least economic fallout.

EUR/USD was left with a 0.28% loss in what could prove to be just a correction of its recovery from May lows toward March's 1.1096 highs.

Sterling was also down 0.25%, despite about half the market expecting only a 25bp hike. The 10-day moving average that Wednesday's lows neared is eyed for support. If 2-year gilts-Treasury yield spreads maintain June's rise into positive territory, a pound pullback is likely to pull in fresh purchases.

USD/JPY and most yen crosses moved to new 2023 highs as the contrast between the BoJ's negative rates and the rising rates of other major central banks leaves the yen on the ropes.

USD/JPY finally cleared its 61.8% Fibo of the 2022-23 retreat at 142.50, with a bullish close above it now at hand and further unwinding of November's Japanese FX intervention plunge in play.

Japanese core CPI, forecast at 3.1% versus 3.4% in May, UK retail sales and flash PMI readings top Friday's event risks.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

