BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gains trimmed by sticky US inflation data pre-Fed

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar index was trading down 0.22% after trimming deeper early losses in response to U.S. CPI data that showed core inflation measures remaining too high to allow a dovish Fed pivot signal from Wednesday's policy announcement, economic projections and Chair Jerome Powell's presser.

Aside from core CPI holding at 4% year-on-year, real weekly earnings were up 0.5% on the month, their biggest rise since June's, which was the biggest since 2018 outside of 2020's pandemic extremes. So-called super core services minus shelter costs that Powell watches, rose 0.505% in November versus October's 0.344% increase.

Nonetheless, the post-CPI release bounce in Treasury yields and the dollar was subdued as futures continued to price a March rate cut as nearly a coin toss, with 112bp of cuts by end 2024.

That's less aggressive than recent peak rate cut pricing, but enough to keep EUR/USD and sterling rebounds stalled near their 10-day moving averages ahead of the Fed, ECB and BOE meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.

EUR/USD rose 0.24%, helped by broader dollar weakness, ongoing energy price falls, signs of hope in Germany's ZEW expectations index, but mostly due to tighter bund-Treasury yields spreads. But a close back above the 200-day moving average and kijun at 1.0825/37 is needed to underpin the sizeable spec long position.

USD/JPY fell 0.4%, but was well off Tuesday's 144.745 lows, as prices try to find equilibrium after the 151.92-141.60 November-December plunge, the latter portion of it due to overblown Fed rate cut and unrealistic BoJ rate hike pricing.

Prices are consolidating between ongoing 146 and 147 expiries, with Monday's high capped by the falling 10-DMA that will be by 146.30 on Wednesday. Unless prices close above key resistance 147.76, the overarching sell signal from 2022/23's 32-year double-top and eventual reversal of the Fed rate hike cycle will favor shorts.

Sterling was flat, partly due to slowing UK wage growth and British political uncertainty.

Beyond the Fed meeting the focus is on U.S. retail sales, as well as ECB and BoE meetings on Thursday that are also seen as placeholders before expected rate cuts by March and June, respectively.

