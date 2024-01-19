BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gains as U.Mich inflation gauge softens dollar

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The USD index held slightly lower on the day by Friday afternoon trading, down 0.05% as traders shrugging off higher U.S. Treasury yields and deferred instead to falling University of Michigan inflation projections.

The diminished inflation expectations bolster the view of those betting that the Fed will pivot to lower rates early this year. While FX traders are selling dollars on the lower inflation outlook, SOFR futures reduced rate cut odds for March to slightly below 50%, according to LSEG’s IRPR page.

The differing expectations between FX and fixed income markets breaks a pattern of foreign exchange being guided by rates.

EUR/USD was +0.13% at 1.0890. For the week the pair traded in a 1.0968-1.0845 range. Holding near the middle of that band suggests traders are waiting for clues from data or central bankers on near-term policy.

USD/JPY was up 0.1% to 148.25 after hitting a 2024 high at 148.80 following lower Japanese inflation data. Traders may be backing away from the peak to avoid being caught out by the possibility of MoF intervention near 150.

Otherwise, the lower market odds for a Fed hike in March would encourage USD/JPY traders may test higher levels as U.S.-Japan yield spreads widen.

GBP/USD was down -0.15% at 1.2686, off its early European high, having fallen after soft UK retail sales lowered BoE rate expectations by highlighting recession fears.

Rate expectations remain the key driver, and GBP/USD, caught between 1.27 and 1.26 for most of the week, pricing highlights traders' indecision regarding how quickly the Fed and BoE will move policy rates.

USD/CAD once again was unable to hold gains above 1.35, down 0.23% at 1.3457, shrugging off a slight dip in oil. Also aiding CAD gains, a Reuters poll data showed Canada rate cuts were expected to be smaller and later in 2024. AUD/USD rose 0.23% to 0.6587 following the broad weak USD tone for Friday.

Bitcoin rose 1.85% to $41.8k, shrugging off higher U.S. Treasury yields. Spot ETF participation gaining traction as BlackRock’s ETF hits $1bn in assets.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

