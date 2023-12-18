BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gains as markets weigh central bank angst

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.1% as markets weighed potential timing of 2024 Fed, ECB and BoE rate cuts and whether the BoJ on Tuesday will offer more clarity regarding when they might hike.

That came after last week's dovish Fed and hawkish ECB and BoE meetings and Fed speakers' pushback against big 2024 rate cut pricing.

EUR/USD rose 0.3% in line with the Bunds-Treasury yields spreads rebound fostered by more ECB policymakers arguing against early 2024 rate cuts with disinflation metrics not yet met. But German Ifo business sentiment worsened, creating risk of a second quarterly GDP drop and thus recession reading.

But 2- and 10-year bunds yields rose 5bp, versus 2- and 10-year Treasury yields flat and +2.6bp, respectively. EUR/USD looks set to trade within Friday's 1.0885-1.1004 range ahead of Friday's U.S. personal income, spending and core PCE releases.

USD/JPY rose 0.5%, continuing to recover from last week's and the November-December plunges on aggressive Fed rate cut pricing versus lingering risk of a BoJ hike, though selling pressure was alleviated by various Fed speakers' efforts to beat back rate cut hopes since Wednesday.

If the BoJ on Tuesday fails to give any clear indication a move away from negative rates is becoming more likely, the oversold USD/JPY could retrace more of last week's plunge, but the broader trend is down as a reversal of the bullish Fed hiking cycle is merely a matter of time.

Sterling fell 0.3% and farther away from Thursday and Friday's post-dovish Fed and hawkish BoE meeting highs at 1.2793/91, with the focus now on Wednesday's UK CPI report. Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Monday it was hard to tell if wages are really cooling.

That as UK inflation remains much higher than what the ECB and Fed have left to contend with.

Last week's highs created a bearish divergence, but its lows found strong demand at the 200-day moving average, pointing to likely consolidation.

High-beta currencies were little-changed.

