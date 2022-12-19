US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD gains as German and US data diverge bullishly

December 19, 2022 — 01:42 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rebounded to a 0.3% gain, shrugging off risk-off flows that pushed it back into the European close as buyers jumping in at the 10-day moving average derived support from above-forecast German Ifo readings and an unexpected record 12-monthly slide in the NAHB index .

The latter follows last week's hawkish Fed pushback against markets pricing in a lower rates ceiling and rate cuts from H2 2023 onward .

The market continues favor U.S. rates peaking well below the 5.1% that last week's Fed projections pointed to and rate cuts in late 2023, while the 2-10-year Treasury yield spreads rose to its least inverted level since Nov. 15.

The Fed's upward rates guidance is being offset by logical investor demand for risk-free shorter-term Treasury yields that are well above longer-term yields, particularly if the Fed's ongoing rate hikes cause a significant jobless rate rise that could then trigger the next easing cycle.

The dollar index fell on Monday, despite 2-year Treasury-Bund yields bouncing after last week's collapse and U.S. stocks fell again, without triggering sustained risk-off demand for haven U.S. currency.

Being close to year-end it's hard to attribute too much importance to this week's price action, as it's likely to be dominated by position pruning.

Sterling rose 0.26%, following the EUR/USD's footstep of rebounding from a pre-London close pullback that had traced the drop in U.S. stocks and that overlooked and 11bp rise in 2-year gilts-Treasury yield spreads.

GBP/USD rebounded from its uptrend line off swing lows since Nov. 21, with the 200-DMA and kijun props at 1.2097/80 in reserve.

USD/JPY was marginally higher, but well up from earlier lows encouraged by another story suggesting the BoJ could reduce easing measures next year , though no changes are expected at Tuesday's meeting or before a new governor is named in April.

U.S. housing data dominate this week until Friday's PCE report.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

