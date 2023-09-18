BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD further off Friday's key low pre-Fed meeting

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.2% on Monday, retreating after running into major resistance -- and EUR/USD major support -- late last week while markets prepared for upcoming Fed, BoE and BoJ meetings.

U.S. economic data was thin, with only the NAHB housing market index, which took an unexpected downturn, though investors were attempting to assess the risk associated the UAW strike and a potential U.S. government shutdown.

EUR/USD had already been helped off its recent lows after some ECB hawks pushed back against rate cut expectations and Michigan sentiment data was well below forecast on Friday, including inflation expectations.

The main EUR/USD macro support on Monday came from bund yields, which rose faster than Treasury yields, with ECB rates still 2.2% below euro zone core inflation and Brent crude getting closer to triple-digits.

EUR/USD rose 0.24%, with a 1.0699 high by the falling 10-day moving average and 1.07 figure resistance. Thursday's 1.0632 trend low barely breached May's 1.0635 low and failed to close below it amid consolidation pressure following nine straight weekly losses.

USD/JPY fell 0.1%, backing away from the 148 hurdle that has hamstrung the uptrend for a tenth consecutive session.

If the Fed on Wednesday can convince the market there's still a meaningful risk of one more rate hike this year or at least that the 2024 rate cuts won't come until H2, and Treasury yields can make new summer highs, USD/JPY might have room for a rise toward resistance clustered around 150 before a substantial correction.

Friday's BoJ meeting might be yen supportive via normalization guidance, but not from actual policy tightening.

Sterling was flat, but remains below the 200-DMA it broke and closed below last week. A BoE hike on Thursday is priced as an 81% probability, though sterling could come under pressure if a follow-on increase is seen less likely.

USD/CAD fell 0.23%, breaking September's lows, initially aided by rising oil, though WTI fell back below $90 later in the day. Canadian CPI is out on Tuesday.

AUD/USD and USD/CNH rose 0.06% and 0.14%, respectively.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

