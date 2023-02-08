BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD flat on confluence of ECB, Fed considerations

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The dollar index headed for a steady close on Wednesday as the rapid Treasury yields rebound following Friday's stunningly strong U.S. jobs data reached a near-term saturation point amid follow-on Fed comments .

Absent important economic data, EUR/USD consolidated its post-payrolls plunge toward its 55-day moving average, now at 1.0671 by Tuesday's low.

Fed speakers since Friday's U.S. jobs shocker have argued that data point to rates rising further and probably for longer depending how the current disinflation and extremely tight labor market trends develop from here.

EUR/USD got limited lift from Wednesday's rebound in 2-year bund-Treasury yields spreads via an 8bp rise in bund yields and 2bp drop Treasury yields.

The rise in bund yields followed the ECB on Tuesday announcing it would cut the maximum rate it pays on deposits held by governments to give them an incentive to redeploy that cash into the financial system .

ECB policymaker Klaas Knot's hawkish comments also supported euro zone yields, though the current policy rate at 2.5% is far below the euro zone's still rising core inflation rate of 5.2%.

In contrast, the Fed's 4.75% target rate is now above the core PCE inflation rate at 4.4% -- a positive real rate of 35bp versus the euro zone's -2.7%.

Markets are pricing in peak ECB rates at 3.4% versus 5.15% for the Fed. Thus, unless the euro zone inflation uptrend quickly reverses it would appear the ECB has far more tightening to do than the Fed, which could put the euro zone economy at far greater risk of recession than the U.S.

Major dollar pairings are likely to consolidate ahead of Tuesday's forecast hotter U.S. CPI and new BoJ leadership announcement , with sterling eyeing this Friday's GDP report .

