BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD flat as data-boosted dollar stymied by yield hurdles

May 16 (Reuters) - The dollar index edged higher on Tuesday, recovering from modest early losses after U.S. data made a solid showing and Fed speakers continued to lobby against rate cuts, lifting Treasury yields as markets priced out some easing investors had been betting on.

The jump in Treasury yields, and attendant rise in the dollar versus many currencies, was capped after 2- and 10-year rates ran into resistance from 200-day moving averages, prompting modest pullbacks.

U.S. data outperformance was also tarnished by downward revisions to the prior months and with the 0.4% month-on-month April retail sales rise coming in at half the 0.8% forecast, though that was overshadowed by the control group's 0.7% rise against 0.3% forecast.

Industrial production was also revised down, nearly negating the 0.5% beat in April.

In the end, the U.S. data, which followed further soggy Chinese and German data, and mediocre jobs data from the UK, left EUR/USD near flat and sterling with a 0.36% loss for Tuesday.

USD/JPY shot up from 135.68 to Tuesday's 136.69 high on EBS after the U.S. data. The day's high was the highest since the May 2 peak at 137.78, which was second only to March's 137.90 peak this year.

The pullback in Treasury yields left USD/JPY with only a 0.15% gain.

Markets were also awaiting the results of U.S. debt ceiling talks to decide whether to prepare further for the possibility of a colossal risk-off event.

The risk and China driven AUD/USD fell 0.6% despite some possibility of another 25bp RBA hike still being priced in for Q3.

Oil and copper were both lower and USD/CNH gained 0.55%, showing no signs of usurping the dollar as top reserve currency amid the U.S. debt ceiling drama.

