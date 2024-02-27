BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD flat after month-end dip, dreary US data, yen blip

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The dollar index fell 0.09% with supportive corporate month-end flows offset by durable goods and consumer confidence misses, while the main mover was the rising yen due to above-forecast Japan core CPI.

Fed, ECB and BoJ policy pricing was little changed ahead of key data later this week and next.

The FX landscape featured lingering USD/JPY losses following Japan's CPI report, while EUR/USD, GBP/USD and other major pairs were marginally higher following the dollar gains before the London fix.

While there were reasons to downplay the weaker U.S. data, particularly durable goods crushed by Boeing's travails, the data did miss and will place added weight on upcoming core PCE, income and spending on Thursday, as well as February ISMs before the March 8 employment report.

But the case against the Fed waiting at least until June to begin cutting rates an expected three times by year-end needs to be borne out in the data, as Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid hawkishly signaled late on Monday, echoing the sentiment of most other recent Fed speakers.

The question the markets are asking is whether the already sharply reduced Fed cuts being priced in leave much room for even less easing and dollar gains.

At this stage, the ECB is priced to cut rate by 8bp more than the Fed this year, the BoE by 21bp less, while the BoJ is expected to hike 10bp by April or June to exit negative rates, but 2-year JGB yields at 16bp don't suggest there will be much hiking beyond that.

The macro focus in now on Thursday's euro zone CPIs and U.S. core PCE. And if those data don't move the monetary policy dials and dollar, February ISMs and non-farm payrolls will be scrutinized for any indications U.S. economic exceptionalism and related dollar strength is fading amid Japan and Europe's economic ennui.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

