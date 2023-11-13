BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD firms as market drifts ahead of US CPI

Nov 13 (Reuters) - The dollar index held a touch lower in U.S. afternoon trade, retreating from slight earlier gains in a subdued session as traders awaited Tuesday’s key U.S. CPI data.

Reuters consensus forecasts a steady core year-on-year inflation rate of 4.1%, with the headline seen falling to 3.3% from 3.7%, encouraged by falling oil prices.

The steady core price expectation is not likely to move the dial on Fed rate views as futures markets continue to suggest the U.S. central bank is done hiking rates, with cuts remaining priced in for H2 2024.

EUR/USD rallied 0.14%, its dominant weight in the USD index exerting its influence as traders curated positions ahead of the CPI release, which was exerting a more dovish influence on the market than last week's comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who said tight monetary policy conditions needed to be maintained to bring U.S. inflation back to the 2% target.

USD/JPY was near flat after hitting a new 2023 high at 151.92. Its retreat from the peak came amid reports of option related activity weighing on the USD. There are a reported $3.45bn maturing this week.

GBP/USD rose 0.4% to 1.2276. The pound rallied on UK political moves that brought former UK PM David Cameron into the Sunak government as foreign minister.

The pound also gained on hawkish comments by the BoE’s Catherine Mann, who was one of three MPC members to vote for a rate hike this month. Tuesday’s UK employment and wage data and Wednesday’s UK CPI are key events for sterling traders.

Treasury yields were up slightly as traders reduced risk ahead of Tuesday’s data. The 2s-10s spread was up 1.4bp at -40bp.

Gold rose 0.5% to $1,946 and silver eked out a 0.15% gain at $22.25 as traders price for a steady Fed and ultimately lower rates in 2024. Bitcoin fell 1% to $36.7k but remained near trend highs, supported by crypto ETF registration optimism and softening Fed rate view.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

