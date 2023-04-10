BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls, USD/JPY soars on Fed hike fears, BoJ stasis

April 10 (Reuters) - The haven dollar rose sharply on Monday as revived Fed hike pricing following Friday's solid U.S. jobs report triggered risk-off flows, while the yen tumbled after new BoJ governor Ueda dimmed near-term normalization hopes.

Treasury yields and the dollar were supported by Friday's Fed data showing bank deposits rising for the first time in roughly a month and a New York Fed survey on Monday showing higher inflation expectations and harder credit access.

The modest rise in bank deposits suggested March's bank crisis was at least stabilizing, while the New York Fed inflation data made a 25bp May Fed hike even more likely.

How much more likely and how much H2 Fed rate cuts remain plausible will be a function of how tight credit conditions become and how long it takes to loosen a still fairly tight labor market and high core inflation.

CPI on Wednesday and retail sales Friday will be important for the Fed's May 3 policy announcements. Perhaps as important will be the quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey presented to the Fed at that meeting, though not publicly released until the following week.

If credit conditions are tightening drastically, the Fed will view that as amplifying the impact of monetary tightening. Thus the lingering 40bp of H2 Fed rate cuts still priced in.

EUR/USD recovered slightly from Monday's 1.08315 low on EBS, but remained down 0.37% and well below the 10-day moving average, while also nearing the 21-DMA, last at 1.0806.

USD/JPY surged 1.1% as haven dollar gains were augmented by widespread yen selling on dimmed BoJ normalization expectations. Crucial resistance at 133.77 was breached before stocks bounced ahead of last week's lows and softened dollar demand. If 133.77 is closed above, much more of March's slide could be erased.

Sterling fell 0.3%, finding recent uptrend line support and helped by the recovery in stocks.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

