BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls on double-take US jobs response

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.55% in a broad reversal of an initial sell-off in response to Friday's U.S. employment report, with PMI and ISM readings providing support, as well as Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester's somewhat hawkish take on the jobs data.

Treasury yields and the dollar first fell in response to the jobless rate unexpectedly jumping 0.3%, a dip in average hourly earnings and hefty downward revisions to July and June payrolls.

The focus then shifted to the fact that August payrolls beat by 17k, despite 46k in layoffs due to Yellow's bankruptcy and a strike by Hollywood workers and August having a history of below-forecast results. Also, the rise in the jobless rate was primarily caused by a 0.2% increase in the labor participation rate, while the household survey also showed a 222k increase in employment.

That was followed by a swift bear steepening in the Treasury yield curve that fostered further dollar gains.

EUR/USD fell 0.54% to test the uptrend line from March and May lows that caught last week's trend lows, now at 1.0779. Euro zone and U.S. manufacturing PMIs were finalized at 43.5 and 47.9, highlighting how the ECB now joins the Fed in no longer being priced to raise rates further.

A close below 1.0785, the 61.8% Fibo of this year's advance, would open the door to the 76.4% Fibo at 1.0669 near a cluster of June lows.

USD/JPY rose 0.4% after first plunging on the jobs data to the half-way point of August's advance. Prices tracked 2-year Treasury yields' 10-bp post-release dive and recovery and 10-year yields reversal to an 8.6bp rise. The rise in yields and USD/JPY was eventually subdued somewhat by the risk-off response from stocks.

A close above Thursday's 146.23 high on EBS could bring Tuesday's 10-month peak at 147.375 into play.

Sterling fell 0.6%, coming close to August's 1.2548 trend lows, despite a slight uptick in 2-year gilts-Treasury yield spreads, as worries about the UK economy were raised by tumbling house prices and still frothy inflation.

Next week's U.S. focus is on ISM services, with CPI the following week.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

