BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls from 1-year high as Fed hike pricing firms

April 14 (Reuters) - The dollar index rallied 0.6% from by 2023's lows as a 1% U.S. retail sales fall was summarily dismissed amid Fed speakers mostly affirming the need for another rate hike, and more so after above-forecast April Michigan consumer sentiment and 1-year inflation expectations.

The rise in Treasury yields and rate-hike betting indicated that markets had positioned for a below-forecast retail sales result beforehand, foregoing the normal dovish reaction once the data arrived.

Aside from the pre-positioning effect, the 0.3% control group drop was at forecast, and many saw March's sales slip as payback for strong January and February spending. Lower March tax refunds and the end of a pandemic stimulus program also weighed.

EUR/USD fell 0.5% after making a new 1-year high at 1.10755 on EBS, as Fed rate cut bets diminished and 2-year Treasury yields rose roughly 12bp. Two-year bund-Treasury yields spreads only fell roughly 3bp lower as the ECB remains even more hawkish than the Fed.

Sterling fell 0.86%, hit by both falling gilts-Treasury yields spreads and a delayed risk-off response to higher Treasury yields. Prices fell from a minor new 10-month high and back to an uptrend line from late March that caught last week's lows.

USD/JPY surged 0.87% to again breach the mid-point of the March banking crisis slide at 133.77, a close above which would suggest new April highs and the 61.8% Fibo at 134.75. The pair remains most vulnerable to Treasury yields swings given BoJ policy continues to limit JGB movement.

AUD/USD tumbled 1.2% giving up the bulk of this week's risk-on gains.

U.S. data next week is mostly housing related, with S&P Global April PMIs out on Friday.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

