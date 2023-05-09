BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD falls as US CPI looms and havens in demand

May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar index rose 0.2% led by EUR/USD weakness following worrying Chinese trade data, while NY Fed president John Williams sounded averse to policy easing despite tightening credit, saying that the acute phase of banking sector stress is likely over.

EUR/USD, the primary dollar index component, fell 0.3% after brushing last week's lows as eurozone and Germandata in particular have taken a turn for the worse lately. Two-year bund-Treasury yield spreads are 21bp more negative than they were at April's daily closing peak.

Nonetheless, the market continues to price in 66bp of Fed cuts by year-end, despite Tuesday's 5bp increase 6-mo Treasury yields, which largely reflects this week's refunding and the risk premia tied to the government's unresolved debt ceiling issue.

There was some relief that the Fed's SLOOS and financial stability reports on Monday showed less tightening of lending standards than had been feared and lower demand for loans in the wake of recent regional bank failures and share price slides.

Though the April NFIB report was the weakest in over 10 years, it did not indicate tighter credit being the restraint, rather a lingering shortage of workers remained an issue.

Nonetheless, firmer U.S. regional bank stocks indexes are key to maintianing the rebound in Treasury yields and the dollar, depending on Wednesday's inflation data.

USD/JPY fought to a safe-haven draw, with the yen up against the euro and aussie, the latter dinged by imploding Chinese imports and derisking.

Japan's unexpected drop in household spending and real wage decline had little impact amid the BoJ policy review.

Sterling was slight higher after recovering from an earlier pullback away from Monday's 1-year peak ahead of U.S. CPI and the Thursday's BoE meeting.

(Editing by Burton Frierson Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

